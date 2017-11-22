The Bludgeon Brothers Debut (Video), WWE UK Stars In Dark Match, The Usos

– Above is the new WWE Shop Black Friday/Christmas ad with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Below is the WWE Shop ad that premiered on last night’s RAW with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings in Houston saw WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews defeat Tyler Bate and Trent Seven in a battle of WWE UK Superstars.

– Erick Rowan and Luke Harper returned to WWE TV on tonight’s SmackDown as The Bludgeon Brothers. They easily defeated The Hype Bros, Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley. Below are photos and videos from the match: