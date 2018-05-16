The Bludgeon Brothers Send Message, Ronda Rousey Advertised To Wrestle, Nikki Bella

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers did not appear on this week’s show once again but they did appear in another creepy backstage segment to send a warning to the other blue brand tag teams. You can see video of the segment below:

– WKBW in Buffalo, New York notes that Ronda Rousey will make her Buffalo in-ring debut at the Monday, July 16th RAW show from the KeyBank Center. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am and will cost between $19 and $119.

– We’ve noted how the John Cena – Nikki Bella breakup, or perhaps their reunion, has played out over NBC’s “Today” show this week with Cena appearing twice to make it clear that he still wants to marry Nikki and start a family with her. Hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford have confirmed that The Bella Twins will be on today’s show for a #WinesdayWednesday interview. There continues to be a lot of speculation on if the breakup was real and these “Today” interviews, plus the timing with the Total Bellas season three premiere on Sunday, have fueled the speculation.