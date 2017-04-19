The Bollywood Boyz Help Jinder Mahal Earn A WWE Title Shot (Photos, Video)
Jinder Mahal won a Six-Pack Challenge over Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper on tonight’s SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Title.
Jinder has earned a future title shot from the winner of Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton at the April 30th Payback pay-per-view. Jinder will get his shot at the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view from Chicago.
Below are a few photos and video from tonight’s match, which saw The Bollywood Boyz help Jinder get the win:
These men are giving THEIR ALL in hopes of becoming the #1Contender to the #WWEChampionship! @LukeHarperWWE @HEELZiggler @ERICKROWAN #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ek2TlJ0Qdf
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2017
.@JinderMahal, meet the RING POST! #1Contender #SDLive @iLikeSamiZayn pic.twitter.com/bIDYBFKDqd
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 19, 2017
Is the @WWEUniverse ready for @JinderMahal to be its next @WWE Champion?! He'll have the opportunity at #WWEBacklash! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/uko3tHZ0RL
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2017
What happened here?! #1Contender #SDLive pic.twitter.com/TxhwBuYA6h
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 19, 2017
"You people boo ME? You want to boo the MAHARAJA?…Is it because of my higher education?" – @JinderMahal #1Contender #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7CD7S1gG9X
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 19, 2017
"You've won the jackpot, but your prize won't be this title!" – @WWE Champion @RandyOrton #SDLive #1Contender pic.twitter.com/zQoJNR6JZu
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2017
Here is your winner…and NEW #1Contender for the @WWE Championship, @JinderMahal! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/GwdmtVrmAa
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2017