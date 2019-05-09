The Briscoe Brothers have called out The Usos.

As seen above, Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe talked with Rebellious Noise while backstage at Madison Square Garden with Ring of Honor last month. Jay issued a challenge to The Usos, who are currently on WWE’s RAW brand.

“We just really… at this point, man, we just want big time matches,” Jay said when asked what’s next now that they have conquered the ROH tag team division. “And for that to happen, we need big time tag teams to wrestle again. So… yo Usos, what’s good? Have your people call my people, we can do this.”

“We can make it work out, we can work it out,” Mark added.

The Usos have not responded to the challenge as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

The Briscoe Brothers have been active in pro wrestling for almost 20 years, but they have never been signed to WWE. They did work a WWE tryout in November 2009 and were invited to a follow-up tryout at Florida Championship Wrestling, the former WWE developmental territory, but WWE did not offer them a contract. They later revealed in a shoot interview that WWE did not sign them because their look and style did not fit the company. The brothers are one-time IWGP Tag Team Champions in New Japan Pro Wrestling and ten-time ROH World Tag Team Champions. They also held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, and Jay is a two-time ROH World Champion.