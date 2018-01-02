The Club Reunites (Photo, Video), What Happened After RAW, Curt Hawkins Fallout Video

– We noted before how Curt Hawkins recently passed the 0-150 mark and that WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt to mark the losing streak. Below is a RAW Fallout video with Hawkins bragging to Mike Rome about being undefeated in 2018.

– While Braun Strowman did not appear in this week’s RAW main event segment that featured his Royal Rumble opponents Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Strowman did come out for the dark main event segment. Lesnar left with Paul Heyman after Kane made his exit soon after RAW went off the air. Strowman then came out and announced that he wanted to fight. The Monster Among Men then called out The Big Red Machine and the two brawled. Kane hit Braun with a steel chair and set up a table but Braun blocked a chokeslam before powerslamming Kane through the table. Braun then posed before leaving to send fans home happy. Braun did appear on RAW earlier in the night, pinning Rhyno in singles action and destroying both Rhyno and partner Heath Slater.

– This week’s RAW saw The Club reunite as Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Elias, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in six-man action. The storyline was that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle ordered Balor to find partners for the match. Below is video from the match plus comments from Balor: