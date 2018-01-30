The Dudleyz On Their WWE HOF Induction, Alexa Bliss Talks Stephanie McMahon, Men’s Chamber

– Below is new video of RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss talking to Mike Rome about the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match, where Bliss will defend against 5 other Superstars. Bliss says RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon can put any obstacle in her way to stop her from facing Asuka at WrestleMania 34 and she will fight any woman in the Chamber but she’s still going to WrestleMania and will defeat Asuka to keep the title.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the early favorite to win the men’s Elimination Chamber out of the three Superstars who have qualified. As of this writing, 59% voted for Braun Strowman while 33% voted for John Cena and 8% voted for Elias.

– The Dudley Boyz, Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley, tweeted the following on going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year:

I would like to thank the @WWE for inducting my brother and I into the WWE Hall of Fame. It’s an honor and a pleasure to be a part of the class of 2018. Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for all your support. OH MY BROTHER TESTIFY!!!! — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) January 30, 2018