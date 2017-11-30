The Edge & Christian Show Returning?, Naomi Comments On Her Injury, WWE Power Rankings

– Below are the latest WWE Power Rankings with Tom Phillips. The current list looks like this: #10 RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, #9 RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar, #8 The Shield, #7 SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, #6 WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, #5 Jinder Mahal, #4 SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, #3 WWE Champion AJ Styles, #2 Braun Strowman, #1 WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently told Sports Illustrated that a second season of “The Edge & Christian Show” on the WWE Network is still a possibility. The Rated R Superstar commented:

“In terms of where we could have time to film it and fit it in, that was the big difficulty. The show was a lot of work, but we had a great time with it. We wrote it, produced it, directed it, and were really hands-on. There were 14-hour days and it was pretty intensive from a time perspective. There are still talks, and they want to do it.”

Edge, who has a new role on History Channel’s “Vikings” series, noted that the biggest issue right now is finding the time to film. He said:

“If I can somehow cram it in, we’ll make it happen. We have a hiatus on Vikings over the summer, so maybe I could squeeze it in there, but I want to spend time with my family, too. It’s a matter of trying to juggle all these things, but the top priority is being dad and partner, and then comes acting and any other commitments, all the while doing the podcast, too. It’s a matter of wearing a lot of hats, but I just don’t know if my head is big enough for all of them.”

– As noted, WWE announced on Wednesday that that Naomi suffered a separated shoulder, cervical strain and facial contusions in the attack from The Riott Squad on Tuesday’s SmackDown. No word yet on when she will be back in action but she tweeted the following today on her 30th birthday: