Welcome to the new 24 Wrestling Podcast family. We’re delighted to bring you The Fabulous HeelNerds Podcast, a show oozing in nostalgia.

Here’s just a brief summary of their first ongoing season:

In 1996, living legend Hulk Hogan turned his back on the people. Turning away from the love and admiration of the millions of fans he had frequently told to eat their vitamins and say their prayers. He turned HEEL BROTHER! Starting the most famous and industry changing stable in wrestling history. The NWO! In this series on, THE FABULOUS HEELNERDS WRESTLING PODCAST, We revisit the first month of the NWO and all the WCW storylines that surround it. Starting with Bash at the Beach 1996, we are following the unfolding drama one Monday Nitro at a time all the way up to the following PPV Hogwild.

Check out episode 2 WCW Monday Night 6/7/1996 below: