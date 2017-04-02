The Hardy Boys Lose ROH Tag-Team Titles, Likely Done With ROH

It looks like The Hardy Boys bid farewell to the Ring Of Honor audience this weekend.

At the ROH: Supercard Of Honor XI event in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday evening, The Young Bucks defeated Matt and Jeff Hardy to become the new ROH Tag-Team Champions.

After the match, Matt Hardy got on the microphone and mentioned that he wasn’t sure “how long the Hardy vessels will allow us to perform in these matches,” before announcing that they were leaving the future of tag-team wrestling in the hands of The Young Bucks.

Additionally, Jeff Hardy spoke to the crowd in Lakeland, noting there’s only one thing left to do, “fade away and classify ourselves as obsolete.”