The Hardys Talk WWE Return, Andre Battle Royal Slow Motion Video, Triple H – WrestleMania

– Below is slow motion video from the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, which was won by Mojo Rawley:

– Triple H now holds the record for the most losses at WrestleMania with 12 after his loss in the Non-Sanctioned Match to Seth Rollins on Sunday night. Of those losses, Sunday marked the first time The Game lost at consecutive WrestleMania events since his two losses to The Undertaker in 2011 and 2012.

– As noted, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 and captured the RAW Tag Team Titles win a Ladder Match win over Cesaro & Sheamus, Enzo Amore & Big Cass and former champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. As seen below, the brothers spoke with WWE cameras before making their returns. Matt noted that he expected to hear a lot of “Delete!” chants from the crowd. They also commented on the locker room reaction to their return and Matt declared that they are home.