The Hype Bros Are No More (Video), SmackDown Dark Match Result, Kalisto – 205 Live

– After months of teasing a break-up, The Hype Bros are officially no more. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Rowan and Harper quickly defeat Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder in a rematch from last week. As seen in the video below, Mojo attacked Ryder after the match and laid him out.
"The #HypeBros are DEAD! YOU HEAR ME? YOU HEAR ME?" #SDLive @MojoRawleyWWE @ZackRyder pic.twitter.com/EtHgwu6seD
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2017
– The dark match before tonight’s SmackDown in Lexington, KY saw Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Kanellis in singles action.
– It looks like Kalisto will be making his return to WWE 205 Live on tonight’s show after being away last week. He tweeted the following today:
Being down doesn’t make me want to leave. It makes me want to fight. The ring is home. Where I belong. I’m coming back tonight. #205Live
Soy el Rey Del Aire..seguiere demonstrando mi #LuchaLuchaLucha
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) November 28, 2017