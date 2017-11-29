The Hype Bros Are No More (Video), SmackDown Dark Match Result, Kalisto – 205 Live

– After months of teasing a break-up, The Hype Bros are officially no more. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Rowan and Harper quickly defeat Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder in a rematch from last week. As seen in the video below, Mojo attacked Ryder after the match and laid him out.

– The dark match before tonight’s SmackDown in Lexington, KY saw Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Kanellis in singles action.

– It looks like Kalisto will be making his return to WWE 205 Live on tonight’s show after being away last week. He tweeted the following today: