The Hype Bros Updates, SmackDown Superstar Turns 37, Sheamus Works Out

– Below is a new video from the “Celtic Warrior Workouts” YouTube channel launched by RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, featuring a workout and supplement talk with 1st Phorm in St. Louis:

– Viktor of The Ascension turns 37 years old today while former TNA Knockout Brooke Adams turns 33.

– It will be interesting to see how the Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder feud progresses on this week’s SmackDown after last Tuesday’s split. As seen below, Mojo is calling this his rebirth. Also below is a video message from Ryder, who says the turn was a blessing in disguise. Ryder says The Hype Bros are dead but he and Mojo are just getting started.

It’s been a good week. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) December 4, 2017