WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, recently spoke with Express UK and responded to reports on Sasha Banks and Bayley being upset over the title change at WrestleMania 35.

The IIconics said all of the Fatal 4 Way participants were in tears following the match – the winners, the former champions, Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. They also said Banks and Bayley were very excited for them and their title win. Kay and Royce added that Banks and Bayley joined them in their post-match celebrations backstage, and took photos with them to commemorate the win.

“Immediately after the match we were all in tears, all crying,” Royce said. “Just filled with emotion, we got pictures together which we then posted on our Instagram. I mean, I know there’s all these rumors going around and we didn’t see anything. Everyone was super happy and excited for us. The rumors to us is [that] we didn’t see anything that we’re hearing.”

Kay also dismissed the rumors. She said, “Yeah, we don’t really pay attention to rumors or social media and all that kind of stuff in that aspect. We had a great experience with them and it holds a really special place in our hearts. You can find them [pictures], we’re all embracing each other.”

It was reported that Banks and Bayley caused scenes backstage at MetLife Stadium and back at the WWE hotel, making it known that they were unhappy with the title change as they believed WWE would give them a lengthy run as a way to make the titles mean something. Banks’ WWE future remains up in the air after she reportedly tried to quit the company during WrestleMania 35. There are rumors of Banks sitting the rest of her contract out. The IIconics have rarely been used since winning the titles but they look to be defending against Asuka and Kairi Sane next.