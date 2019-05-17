WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, recently spoke with Express UK and said they aren’t worried about missing WWE’s Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia next month because they believe women will be allowed to wrestle in the Kingdom one day.

Royce believes they will eventually make history if they just keep taking small steps towards the change that will allow women to perform in Saudi Arabia.

“I feel like we just need to take those steps and we will get there,” Royce said. “I think what we’re doing right now is those small steps.”

Royce continued and said it would be a dream come true to show the people of Saudi Arabia what it is for the female Superstars to be strong independent women.

“You can’t just take one big leap, we have to do all those small things but that would be a dream come true if we would be able to bring that to them for them to be able to witness what it is for us to be strong independent women. We would love to do that and I think we will get there, it’s just going to take some time,” Royce said.

Kay agreed with her partner.