The Intercontinental Breakfast podcast

This week, Breffni & Nathan talk all the big news in wrestling this week, including AEW’s new live primetime weekly show on TNT, and preview WWE Money In The Bank, live this Sunday from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, where Kofi Kingston defends his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins defends the Universal Championship against AJ Styles, two people presumably grab briefcases, and Vince McMahon battles his entire fanbase and creative team, at least according to Scott from New York’s appearance on Wade Keller’s podcast. We talk the fallout from this peek behind the creative curtain, and much more.

