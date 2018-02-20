The Jarretts Comment On WWE HOF Induction, Men’s Chamber Note, Drew McIntyre – ICW Videos

– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre was inducted into Insane Championship Wrestling’s Hall of Fame in Glasgow last week. Above and below are videos of McIntyre at the event, courtesy of ICW.

– It was noted during last night’s RAW that the men’s Elimination Chamber match will start with three Superstars on Sunday. This change was made due to there being 7 competitors in the match. As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has the #1 spot while Elias has the #7 spot.

– Jeff Jarrett and wife Karen Jarrett posted the following on Jeff’s 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction:

Never EVER say Never! — Karen Jarrett (@karenjarrett) February 19, 2018

ALWAYS!!! His 1st & greatest Love will always be wrestling. This love will NEVER change or end. Those who have stabbed him in the back or screwed him over. Karma is knocking at ur door. The 1’s that have pulled the knife out & stiched him up God was watching and will be Blessed. https://t.co/KDMhZJpRFZ — Karen Jarrett (@karenjarrett) February 20, 2018