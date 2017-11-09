The Legacy Of WarGames (Video), Next Week’s WWE NXT Episode, Lars Sullivan On His Takeover Match

– Below is a new promo looking at the legacy of the WarGames match as we prepare for the return of the two-ring, three-team battle at WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston. The match will feature The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY’s Killian Dain with NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe. The video features comments from Goldust, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– Matches announced for next week’s NXT are Ember Moon vs. Mercedes Martinez plus tag team action with The Street Profits vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss. Next week’s “Takeover: WarGames” go-home episode will also feature Andrade “Cien” Almas doing an in-ring face-off with NXT Champion Drew McIntyre.

– As noted, Takeover will feature Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan in singles action. Lars tweeted the following after the match was announced by NXT General Manager William Regal: