The Miz Draws Big Crowd, Kane vs. Brock Lesnar Video, Fans On Asuka

– WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returned to the ring at Saturday’s WWE live event in Chicago and squashed Kane. WWE posted this video from the match:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see Asuka challenge at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 60% voted for SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair while 33% voted for RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and 7% voted for Flair’s Fastlane challenger, Ruby Riott.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz drew a big crowd at a Cricket Wireless store in Milwaukee, WI on Monday before RAW. He tweeted this video from the appearance: