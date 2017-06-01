The Miz – DUB Magazine Update (Photo), Brie Bella Training For Her Return (Video), WWE Stock

– As noted, Brie Bella recently announced on her YouTube channel that she is preparing for a return to the ring now that she’s given birth to Birdie Joe. Below is new video of Brie training for her return to the WWE ring:

– WWE stock was up 2.45% today, closing at $20.91 per share. Today’s high was $21.07 and the low was $20.40.

– We noted a while back that The Miz and Maryse were doing a photoshoot for DUB magazine. Below is a photo from that shoot and a link to the article, which features Miz and his custom Jeep. Miz also commented on main eventing WrestleMania 27 against John Cena and what was so cool about that night:

“The coolest moment about being in that ring in the main event at WrestleMania wasn’t my entrance. It wasn’t even holding the title in my hand. I don’t really remember that. The coolest moment was looking over to my left and seeing all my friends from high school that were in my living room in 1999 watching WrestleMania. Looking over at them in the front row and saying, ‘We did it.’”