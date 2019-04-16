Tonight’s Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW from Montreal opened with The Miz coming from SmackDown to the red brand.

The show opened with Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon coming to the ring to get things going. Shane mocked The Miz and his father George, which led to Miz attacking Shane and getting the upperhand with a steel chair. Miz was then confirmed as the first roster move in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. It should be noted that Miz was busted open during the brawl with Shane.

Miz has been on the blue brand since last year’s Superstar Shakeup.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s opening segment: