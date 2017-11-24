The Miz: “I Would Love To Beat Daniel Bryan In A WWE Ring”

WWE Superstar The Miz recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview and discussed his desire to face SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan again.

“I would love to beat him up,” said The Miz. “I would love to beat him up in a WWE ring, all day every day. But I don’t know what the plans are for Daniel. I know his passion is in the WWE ring, now whether that’s as a general manager or as a professional wrestler, I don’t know, I don’t know his plans.”

The Miz continued, “I know he’s working tremendously hard to get back in the WWE ring, and I [have my] fingers crossed because I would love to have a match with Daniel Bryan. He’s one of the best in-ring technicians that WWE has ever seen, and I would like to showcase how much better I am than him.”

As the former WWE Intercontinental Champion went on to explain, as long as Bryan can get medically cleared, he has no problem being physical with him inside the squared circle.

“If doctors sign him up and say, ‘Listen, this guy is OK,’ I am more willing to kick him in the chest,” said Miz. “In the stomach, and hit him with the Skull-Crushing Finale a couple of times.”

Check out the complete interview with The Miz at YouTube.com.