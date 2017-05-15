The Miz On Tonight’s Title Shot, David Otunga Posts Teaser, WWE Stock

– David Otunga posted this “Love” teaser for a new project he’s apparently working on. Otunga was set to make his RAW commentary debut in mid-April but it was delayed due to an action movie he’s filming titled “Katrina,” but he’s scheduled back in late May or early June.

– WWE stock was down 1.53% today, closing at $19.64 per share. Today’s high was $19.98 and the low was $19.59.

– The Miz tweeted the following to hype tonight’s RAW from Newark and his title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. As noted, that match was originally planned for WWE Extreme Rules next month. Tonight’s match may be used to set up a stipulation match for Extreme Rules.