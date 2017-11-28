The Miz On Using Maryse’s Pregnancy On-Air, Cena/WrestleMania, Lavar Ball

The Miz recently appeared as a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the Lavar Ball family not rehearsing prior to their appearance on WWE RAW: “This was the first time that Lonzo Ball would be at the Staples Center as a Los Angeles Laker, so I walk in to their dressing room to go over their script, it’s kind of a baseline do you want to go over it and LaVar says ‘we are good,’ so I guess we are going to wing it out there, sounds good.”

On whether or not Ball taking his shirt off was scripted: “No, it was not planned at all and I was like, I will just let him do his thing and people will talk about it months on and I swear to you that is one of the number one questions I get asked is about LaVar Ball. People say they can’t stand him, but he knows how to create drama and I applaud him for it, you love to hate him but you will talk about him.”

On his reaction to the Ball kid using a racial slur on the show: “I didn’t hear it, there’s so much going on and I think it was during Dean Ambrose’ music, in the ring sometimes you can’t even hear the person speaking to you, I am really good lip reader a lot of the times.”

On whether or not any part of him did not want to use Maryse’s pregnancy on the show: “No, I wanted to use it more. I thought it was really cool that we could go in the ring and announce to the world in front of a huge worldwide audience that Maryse is pregnant and I came up with this huge storyline where we are pregnant, how terrible would I be as a guy. But no, Maryse is still doing Total Divas and she is loving it.”

On whether or not Maryse felt the same way: “Yeah, she is always on-board with whatever. She thought it was hilarious, obviously WWE is dangerous. As much as we sit there and look at it we always tell people not to do it at home we just said you take it easy, we will do Total Divas every Wednesday on E.”

On working with John Cena at WrestleMania in 2017 compared to their match at WrestleMania back in 2011: “So, six years ago I would say, it’s not that I wasn’t ready, but I have so much more confidence than I did then, now. You live and you learn and it’s through the learning process now I know that even when you don’t have a title you have to remain main event level and don’t allow anything to hinder that. Before I would be like I can get this done, now I am thinking how do I get people to look at me as elite and I think I have been proving myself and making memorable moments watching the show and making the Intercontinental Title the most prestigious it’s ever been. That’s been my goal since winning it, how can I make it how it used to be. When I was growing up the Ultimate Warrior was on the same level as Hulk Hogan who was the World Champion and right now, what singles title do you see every week on Raw, the Intercontinental Championship.”

Check out the complete interview with The Miz from the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast at NotSam.com.