The Miz RAW Return Promo, The Usos On Their Controversial Win (Photo), WWE Kids Vitamins

– Below is a new promo for The Miz’s return on next week’s WWE RAW from Memphis:

– A WWE Children’s Multivitamin Gummy collection is now being sold at Giant Eagle stores, Amazon.com and GuardianGummies.com. WWE announced the following details on the new vitamins:

WWE Children’s vitamins are available now

Move over, Fred Flintstone, there’s a new champion for children’s vitamins!

The WWE Children’s Multivitamin Gummy collection is now available at Giant Eagle stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland. Mindful of children’s’ health and well-being, the gluten-free and vegan gummies contain a highly beneficial vitamin composition without sacrificing taste.

Designed for children under 13, the vitamins are shaped like the WWE and Universal Championships and come in three delicious flavors: cherry, grape and raspberry.

In addition to Giant Eagle, the vitamins are also available at Amazon.com and guardiangummies.com.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tweeted the following after their controversial win over Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on last night’s show: