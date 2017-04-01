The Miz Reveals His Reaction To News Of Mixed Tag-Team Match At WrestleMania 33

The Associated Press recently ran a feature promoting this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida. In the piece, multiple WWE personalities were quoted about various topics.

One of the subjects that came up was the fans reaction to the mixed tag-team match pitting real-life couples John Cena and Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse.

In the feature, which is available at TimesUnion.com, The Miz is quoted giving his two cents on the matter.

“I do whenever something is there and people are talking about it and making noise about it. Why deny the magic,” said The Miz. “It’s funny, when it was announced as a mixed-tag match, people were like, you’re kidding me.”

The Miz continued, “Cena deserves to go against the Undertaker, Miz deserves to go against the WWE champion. This is below them. And then, once it started, people started going, ‘Oh wait a second,’ people are telling me this is the match people are looking forward to most. People care.”

