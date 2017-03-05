The Miz Says SmackDown Is Better Than RAW, Talks Inspiration For His Promos

The Miz says he’s confident that SmackDown Live is the superior weekly TV show under the WWE umbrella. In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, The Miz explained why he feels SmackDown has emerged from behind and is now better than Monday night RAW. The Miz listed himself, Baron Corbin, and AJ Styles as wrestlers who stepped up to the plate for the blue brand, noting that Styles won the WWE Championship in less than a year in the company.

“I feel like [SmackDown] has always been known as the second show, it’s not the baby,” he said. “I feel like RAW has always been the coveted one. With the talent WWE brought over to SmackDown Live, everyone looked at that and said you know what? We’re gonna make that this show the most talked about, must see, that people want to see what will happen next, we’re gonna have water cooler talk, and that’s exactly what we set out to do. And that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

The Miz was also asked about the inspiration for his promos on SmackDown. He says he’s been cutting promos so long that sometimes he doesn’t even realize what’s coming out of his mouth anymore.

“I reach inside and I just let them rip,” Miz told Planeta Wrestling. “Sometimes when I’m cutting a promo I don’t even know what I’m saying. My mouth just keeps moving to be honest with you. Half the time I’ll be cutting a promo, then I just go to my wife and I’m like ‘What did I just say?’ She’ll explain to me what I say. Sometimes my mind turns blank and I’ll just keep going. It just comes off of – I don’t even know how to explain it. But I’ve been cutting promos for so long that now you just try to look for the feeling. What feels real to you? What motivates you? What do you want out of this? Those are the things I ask myself.”