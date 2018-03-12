The Miz Welcomes Randy Orton, Why Daniel Bryan Wasn’t At Fastlane, WWE Top 10

– Below is a new WWE Top 10 video with Superstars getting buried:

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz took to Twitter today and welcomed new WWE United States Champion Randy Orton to the Grand Slam Champion club. As noted, Orton became the 10th Grand Slam champion under the current format with his win over Bobby Roode at Fastlane last night. Orton joins Big Show, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Edge, Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero in the group. Miz wrote:

Congrats on becoming a Grand Slam Champion, @RandyOrton. Welcome to the club…and not “the club” where you wear stupid leather jackets and too sweet each other like it's the 90s. https://t.co/IYdplTyG7m — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 12, 2018

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan missed last night’s Fastlane pay-per-view because he and Brie Bella were attending his cousin Billy’s wedding. Brie posted these photos from the event: