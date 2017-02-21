The New Day Announced As Hosts Of WrestleMania 33

On Monday, WWE announced via TMZ Sports that The New Day will be the official hosts of this year’s WrestleMania.

“Our main goal is to have as much fun as possible because if were having fun, everybody’s having fun!” said the announcement on TMZ.

WrestleMania 33 takes place live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, April 2, 2017. Join us here on 4/2 for live results coverage of the show.

