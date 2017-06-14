– The New Day brought Bourbon Street band The Soul Rebels to help with their entrance at tonight’s WWE SmackDown in New Orleans, as seen in the video below. Tonight’s opening match saw The New Day and Breezango defeat The Colons and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The New Day will challenge The Usos for their titles at Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

– Variety reports that WWE is one of the investors for the Drone Racing League, which has announced the close of a Series B investment round of more than $20 million. Other investors include Sky, Liberty Media, Lux Capital and Allianz, its global title sponsor. The two-year-old New York start-up is trying to establish remote-controlled lightweight aircraft races as a spectator sport.

– Emma tweeted the following tonight on Alexa Bliss and the RAW Women’s Title after last night’s segment on RAW in Lafayette, LA: