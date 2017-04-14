The New Day Custom Titles Released, NXT’s Biggest Signings, The Rock – Cinemacon Footage

– The Rock’s YouTube channel posted this video of The Great One, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra presenting the latest “Baywatch” trailer at the recent Cinemacon event:

– WWE has a new article looking at the 10 biggest WWE NXT signings of the Takeover era. The list looks like this:

10. Hideo Itami
9. Kassius Ohno
8. Drew McIntyre
7. Austin Aries
6. Bobby Roode
5. Samoa Joe
4. Kevin Owens
3. Asuka
2. Finn Balor
1. Shinsuke Nakamura

– WWE Shop released limited edition replica title belts for The New Day this week but they quickly sold out. These items first appeared in the WrestleMania 33 Superstore in Orlando a few weeks back. WWE Shop posted the following and noted that more will be available to order soon.