The New Day On Joining SmackDown, AJ Styles On Bringing The US Title Home, Fans On SmackDown Impacts

– As noted, AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn on this week’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to the WWE United States Title. Styles has earned a future title shot from the winner of Chris Jericho vs. current champion Kevin Owens at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, Styles comments on the Triple Threat and says you better have on your working boots when you come to SmackDown. Regarding the United States Title, Styles says it’s about time the belt home where it belongs.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which new SmackDown Superstar will make the biggest impact – WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Sami Zayn, Rusev, Lana, The Shining Stars, Tamina Snuka, Jinder Mahal or Sin Cara. As of this writing, 33% went with Owens while 25% voted for Charlotte, 21% for Sami, 8% for The New Day, 4% for Rusev and 3% for Cara. The rest received 2% or less. The Shining Stars currently have 0% of the vote.

– The New Day took to Twitter after they were announced for the SmackDown roster on last night’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of the show and Big E reminded us how The New Day on Talking Smack should make for some great TV. Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods tweeted the following on their move to the blue brand:

I'm mostly excited about being on Talking Smack so I can let the expletives fly. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 12, 2017

Well, Da ba dee Da ba daa! https://t.co/GjmHD7niih — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) April 12, 2017