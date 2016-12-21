The New Day To Appear On Christmas Edition Of “Let’s Make A Deal”
It was announced this week that WWE Superstars and former RAW Tag-Team Champions The New Day (Big E., Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) will be guests on a special Christmas-themed edition of the show “Let’s Make A Deal.”
The CBS show issued the following announcement regarding The New Day appearing on their holiday-themed episode later this month:
The New Day brings the power of the holidays to “Let’s Make a Deal”
“Let’s Make a Deal” celebrates the holidays with the power of positivity! Tune in to the hit game show on Dec. 23 when Big E, Kofi Kington and Xavier Woods put their hands together and help families win more than $110,000 in cash and prizes.
The longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history join forces with host and former Raw guest star Wayne Brady to play Smash for Cash and a Christmas sound effects game.
Don’t miss The New Day on “Let’s Make a Deal” on Dec. 23!
“Let’s Make a Deal” airs weekdays on CBS (check your local listings).