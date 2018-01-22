The Peep Show Announced For RAW, Trish Stratus – Bayley Video, Kelly Kelly & Paige

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Below is backstage video of Bayley marking out with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at tonight’s RAW 25th Anniversary special in New York City.

– RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan will be on an episode of The Peep Show with Christian for RAW 25 tonight. Jordan tweeted:

– Speaking of Christian, he appears in this new backstage clip with Paige and Kelly Kelly: