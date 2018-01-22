The Peep Show Announced For RAW, Trish Stratus – Bayley Video, Kelly Kelly & Paige

– Below is backstage video of Bayley marking out with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at tonight’s RAW 25th Anniversary special in New York City.

Guess what time it is guys? Apparently IT’S TIME TO ROCK AND ROLL because look who’s backstage at #RAW25!!! @trishstratuscom pic.twitter.com/eZXJ8t6KH1 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 22, 2018

– RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan will be on an episode of The Peep Show with Christian for RAW 25 tonight. Jordan tweeted:

TONIGHT is #Raw25 and I’m one half of the #Raw Tag Team Champions! This is a big night for my partner and for @WWE and I’m gonna celebrate on an episode of @Christian4Peeps #PeepShow! pic.twitter.com/RV3pzVAEKq — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) January 22, 2018

– Speaking of Christian, he appears in this new backstage clip with Paige and Kelly Kelly: