The Revival Back In Action (Video), WWE Announces John Cena’s Return, The Great War

– The feud between Bray Wyatt and “Woken” Matt Hardy continued on tonight’s RAW but the two did not get physical as WWE teased before. You can see their latest promos on Sister Abigail and The Great War, above and below:

– WWE has confirmed that free agent John Cena will make his return to TV on next Monday’s Christmas edition of RAW from Chicago.

– “The Revival” Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder returned to action on tonight’s RAW from Providence, picking up a win over Rhyno and Heath Slater. This was Dawson’s first match since August after suffering a right bicep injury. Below are photos and video from tonight’s return: