The Revival On WWE Main Event, John Cena’s Birthday Gym Video, “Bruno” Trailer

– Below is a preview for the “Bruno” documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, which airs on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW goes off the air:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in St. Louis for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

* The Revival vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

– John Cena tweeted the following gym video today to celebrate his 41st birthday: