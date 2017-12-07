The Revival Returning To WWE TV Soon, Lana – Natalya Total Divas Teaser, The Rock

– E! posted this preview for next Wednesday’s Total Divas episode with Lana starting a prank war with Natalya while the crew is in Cabo, Mexico:

– The Revival should be back in action for the WWE RAW brand in time for the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view and WrestleMania 34 season. PWInsider reports that Scott Dawson is scheduled to be back in the ring in 4-6 weeks. Dawson has been out of action since early August after suffering a right bicep injury. It was reported that he would be out of action for 5-6 months. Dawson’s partner Dash Wilder has been off RAW since The Revival’s last TV match on July 24th but he lost 6 straight matches on WWE Main Event in September and October, then lost to Dustin Rhodes at the special WWE Starrcade live event last month.

– The Rock is currently on a European press tour for the new “Jumani” movie and noted that he set an attendance record for largest crowd ever in one movie theater while in France for a premiere. He posted the following videos and photos from the first part of the tour:

BANANAS. Officially set an attendance record! And why am I laughing at the end like an evil Bond villain..

Over 3,000 people and the largest attendance ever in one movie theater for #JUMANJI.

THANK YOU to #TheREX Theater, Team Sony and everyone who worked so hard making this night so unforgettable and most importantly, THANK YOU FANS of France for this electric love.

Thank ya for loving our movie and I’ll see you down the road.

#EuroPressTour #France #JUMANJI

What. A. Night.

Record breaking attendance for #JUMANJI.

Thank you for the love PARIS! Au revoir…

What. A. Night. Record breaking attendance for #JUMANJI. Thank you for the love PARIS! Au revoir… A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 6, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

Eagle has landed. BERLIN.

Thank ya Germany for the cool Presidential style cavalcade #JUMANJI welcome.

Great to be back.

Let’s watch the movie, turn up the dial and have some fun.

#EuroPressTour #Berlin #JUMANJI

When I have that deep loud belly laugh, that’s when you know I’m genuinely having the BEST TIME.

Kicked off the #Jumanji tour in style with my gentlemen @kevinhart4real @nickjonas. THANK YOU PARIS for the love. #EuroPressTour #WelcomeToTheJungle #JUMANJI

Because you guys will ALWAYS be more important to me than any bullshit @kevinhart4real is shooting on his phone. For our #JUMANJI European press tour I’m trying to be civil, but he crossed the line and tried to get physical with me. What he doesn’t understand is that I’m not a “call the cops” kinda guy. If he pulls this shit again, I’m gonna knock his baby lungs loose and beat his little ass like a Cherokee drum.

#CityOfLove #BrotherlyLove #JUMANJI

Enjoying the magnificent Eiffel Tower with my best friend @kevinhart4real in Paris also known as the city of love. After this pic was taken I used the fence behind me like a cheese grater to Kevin’s stupid face.

#EuropeanPressTour #France #BrotherlyLove #JUMANJI

Enjoying the magnificent Eiffel Tower with my best friend @kevinhart4real in Paris also known as the city of love. After this pic was taken I used the fence behind me like a cheese grater to Kevin’s stupid face. #EuropeanPressTour #France #BrotherlyLove #JUMANJI A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:13am PST