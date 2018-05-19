The Revival Works NXT (Video), Seth Rollins Open Challenge On RAW?, Andrade Almas

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the “Making a Difference” theme song for SmackDown Superstar Andrade “Cien” Almas:

– WWE is teasing another Open Challenge from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins for Monday’s RAW in Albany, NY. They posted the following teaser:

Who will be next to challenge Seth Rollins?

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has already turned back Mojo Rawley and Kevin Owens in back-to-back Open Challenges, and he will likely continue this exciting tradition this week on Raw.

Superstars are undoubtedly lining up for their chance to unseat “Monday Night Rollins.” Will The Kingslayer’s reign come to an end at the hands of a surprise challenger?

– The Revival returned to WWE NXT at last night’s live event in Oklahoma City, answering a challenge from NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era. That match saw Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson lose to Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. NXT tweeted this video of their arrival: