The Riott Squad In Action Tonight (Video), Bobby Roode Challenges Baron Corbin, AJ Styles

– It looks like the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view may see WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin defend against Bobby Roode. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Roode issue a challenge to Corbin but Corbin turned him down. Below is video from that segment:
– Tonight’s SmackDown also saw WWE Champion AJ Styles defeat The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, despite a pre-match attack from Jinder Mahal. Styles tweeted the following after the match and commented on his upcoming match with Jinder at WWE Clash of Champions:
Tried beating me 3 on 1…
Couldn’t do it 2 on 1….
…And at #WWEClash you will NEVER beat me 1 on 1. #Phenomenal #SDLive
– Ruby Riot revealed on tonight’s SmackDown that her stable with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan will be called The Riott Squad. The trio later defeated Naomi and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair after Natalya walked out on her partners. As seen below, Naomi was stretchered out after being double teamed by Liv and Logan.
After blindsiding the #SDLive #WomensDivision last week, it's time for The #RiottSquad to properly introduce themselves to the @WWEUniverse! pic.twitter.com/iDAfNhmeGy
So much for teamwork! @NatByNature has ABANDONED her team leaving @MsCharlotteWWE and @NaomiWWE to fend for themselves against the #RiottSquad! #SDLive @YaOnlyLivvOnce @sarahloganwwe @RubyRiotWWE pic.twitter.com/e4sbPUazzN
The #RiottSquad is showing NO MERCY to @NaomiWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/1v61Tyn6HF
.@sarahloganwwe wants NOTHING to do with The Glow! @NaomiWWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/NahmRxlfob
They've pinned #TheQueen and confined #TheGlow to a backboard. Is this just the BEGINNING of The #RiottSquad's takeover of #SDLive? pic.twitter.com/t5Gx9jmvrs
Yup… The #RiottSquad is READY! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/3TAQP53OFY
