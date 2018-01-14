The Riott Squad Artwork, Xavier Woods On Jinder Mahal, WWE Legend Turns 64

– As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features The Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan:

– WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan turns 64 years old today while former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky turns 48 and former WCW star Ernest “The Cat” Miller turns 54.

– Xavier Woods continues to taunt Jinder Mahal ahead of their WWE United States Title tournament match on Tuesday’s SmackDown, as seen below. Woods’ latest video edit shows how Jinder always turns on those close to him.