The Rock Addresses Reaction To Calling CM Punk In The Ring After RAW

As noted, The Rock called CM Punk and left him a voicemail live in the ring following Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Apparently, WWE was none too pleased with the unscripted moment.

The Rock took to social media to comment on the reaction to his segment, seemingly addressing the fact that WWE didn’t particularly care for the situation given their lawsuits and other not-so-hot history with CM Punk.

“I work off instinct,” wrote The Rock via Twitter (see below). “Always listen to the people and try to give em something special. Huge positive feedback from WWE Universe.”

The Rock concluded, “Fun night.”

For the video of The Rock leaving CM Punk a voicemail after RAW, click here.