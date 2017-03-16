The Rock Announces Movie, New “SRW” Teaser From WWE, WWE Stock Update

– Below is another teaser for the “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” parody that comes to the WWE website on Friday. As noted, John Cena and other WWE Superstars are featured in the parody. PWInsider reports that there was a pitch for SRW floating around within WWE as far back as September of last year.

– WWE stock was up 1.32% today, closing at $20.80 per share. Today’s high was $20.88 and the low was $20.58.

– The Rock will begin filming “Skyscraper” in China this August. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 13th, 2018. Rock posted the following on the movie: