The Rock Buys Car For His Father, Ultimate Deletion Notes, Ronda Rousey – Kurt Angle Video

– WWE posted this video of Ronda Rousey training with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for their match at WrestleMania 34 with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes is listed as the producer for The Ultimate Deletion match that aired on RAW, which saw Matt Hardy win The Great War over Bray Wyatt. We’ve noted how Jeremy Borash also played a part in the production of the match. PWInsider notes that there was a lot of footage that Reby Hardy filmed and edited herself that was used, as well as original music she composed.

– WWE’s website recently picked up on how The Rock bought a new car for his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, following Johnson’s recent hip replacement surgery. Rock posted the following on Instagram: