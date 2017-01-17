The Rock Comments On Kurt Angle’s WWE HOF Induction, Angle/HOF Video Package

After announcing Olympic gold medalist and former Superstar Kurt Angle as the first official inductee into the 2017 class of the WWE Hall Of Fame on Monday afternoon, WWE premiered the video package for Angle’s WWE Hall Of Fame induction during RAW. Check out the video above.

Speaking of the Angle announcement, future WWE Hall Of Famer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media to comment on his former ring rival taking his rightful place in the WWE Hall Of Fame later this year.

“Huge! Had some amazing title matches with this Olympic gold medalist,” wrote The Rock via Twitter. “Congrats my friend. Truly one of the best men I’ve ever met. #WWEHOF.”