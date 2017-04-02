The Rock Comments On WWE’s Big Day, More Videos From Camping World Stadium, Nikki Bella

– Nikki Bella posted this video expressing her love, professionally and personally, for boyfriend John Cena ahead of their match against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 tonight:

– Former WWE Champion The Rock tweeted the following on WrestleMania Sunday. Rock is not expected to appear live in Orlando tonight.

– Below are new videos of Dolph Ziggler, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Chad Gable and Charlotte Flair at Camping World Stadium ahead of tonight’s big event: