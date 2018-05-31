The Rock Finds Success With Sneakers (Photos), “Faces Of WrestleMania” Documentary, Jinder Mahal

– The official YouTube channel of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently released the following “Faces of WrestleMania” documentary, which was filmed at WrestleCon in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. The short piece runs around 15 minutes and was created by filmmaker Daniel Jones. Some of the stars featured in the piece are Titus O’Neil, Psycho Sid, Ken Shamrock, Sabu, Virgil, The Boogeyman, Carlito, James Ellsworth, Eric Bischoff, Shaul Guerrero and several WWE Hall of Famers including The Godfather, Jim Ross, Ricky Morton, Jerry Lawler, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Jake Roberts and others.

– As noted, Jinder Mahal made a big prediction during a post-RAW Fallout video this week – that he will become a WWE Grand Slam Champion by the end of 2018. WWE has a new poll asking fans if The Modern Day Maharaja will become a Grand Slam Champion by the end of this year. As of this writing, 24% voted, “Yes. He has proven he can achieve what he sets his mind to.” The rest went with, “No. The opposition on Raw is too great for him to complete the Grand Slam by the end of the year.”

– The Rock’s first sneaker from Under Armour was released on Monday but quickly sold out in around 30 minutes. Rock noted on Twitter that the “Project Rock 1” shoe will be up for sale again on Thursday, June 28th when his new Chase Greatness 2 apparel collection drops with Under Armour. Below are some of this recent tweets on the shoe: