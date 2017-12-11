The Rock & Girlfriend Expecting Again, Paul Heyman On Kane vs. Strowman, WWE – Keaton Jones

– Below is the latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how WWE Superstars reaching out and reacting to the viral video from Keaton Jones. The video of Jones talking about being bullied and asking why bullies do what they do has brought responses from many actors, singers, athletes, MMA fighters, pro wrestlers and other celebrities. WWE Champion AJ Styles, The Bella Twins, Carmella, Kevin Owens, Tye Dillinger, Nia Jax and several others took to Twitter and responded to the video since it went viral.

– As noted, tonight’s RAW match between Kane and Braun Strowman will see the winner go on to the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman tweeted the following on the match:

. @WWE Since the only fair fight would be @BrockLesnar defending the #UniversalTitle against all 30 entrants in the #RumbleMatch simultaneously is not an option, this Battle of Behemoths is your next best choice. Either way, your winner at the #RoyalRumble, AND STILL reigning … https://t.co/TQJT9Nliq3 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 11, 2017

– The Rock took to Instagram today to announce that he and longtime partner Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child, a daughter, in the spring. Their first child together, daughter Jasmine Lia, was born in 2015. The former WWE Champion wrote: