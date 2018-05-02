The Rock & John Cena On Cena Starring In New Movie

The Rock revealed this week that he has picked his friend John Cena to star in a new action-thriller movie from Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions company, The Janson Directive.

Variety reports that Rock was originally set to star in the movie but his busy schedule has led to him serving as Producer.

Variety notes, “The novel follows a former consular ops agent who, after leaving covert operations due to the high number of sanctioned serial killings, goes into business as private security consultant. Teamed with a sharpshooter, Janson only takes assignments that he believes will lead to helping those in need.”

Below are social media posts from Rock and Cena on the movie: