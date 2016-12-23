The Rock Listed In Top 50 Most Creative People Of 2016, WWE HOF 2017 Tickets

– Tickets to next year’s WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando, Florida officially go on sale on Friday, January 13th. There will, however, be a Ticketmaster pre-sale available that week.

– Hollywood A-lister and part-time WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made another list for what has easily been one of the biggest and most successful years of his professional career, as it was announced this week that “The Great One” has been named as one of Creativity Magazine’s “50 Most Creative People of 2016.” The magazine Twitter account sent out the following on Wednesday.