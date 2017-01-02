The Rock Looks Back At 2016 & Ahead To 2017 (Video), WWE’s First “Top 10” For 2017

– WWE part-time Superstar and Hollywood big-shot Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released the above video thanking his fans. Watch the above video to see The Rock break down what he believes were some of his biggest moments of 2016 and looks ahead to 2017.

– The first episode of WWE’s weekly YouTube series, “WWE Top 10” was released on Monday. Featured below, WWE counts down the top ten times a guest referee got overly involved in matches over the years. Check out WWE Top 10 below.