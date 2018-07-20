The Rock Maes Forbes Celebrity 100 List, Vince McMahon Comments

By
Scott Lazara
-

The Rock made Forbes’ latest Celebrity 100 list, featuring the world’s highest-paid entertainers of 2018. The former WWE Champion is the highest-paid actor in the history of the list with $124 million for this year.

Rock moved up to 5th place overall this year, up from the 22nd spot last year. Forbes noted that The Great One earned $124 million from June 2017 to June 2018, nearly double the earnings he made the 2017 list with – $65 million.

Rock took to Twitter and wrote the following on the list:

Rock’s former boss Vince McMahon congratulated him on the list today, as seen below: